Young Vic's Production of 'HMS Pinafore' [Pictures]

Peter Tomaszewski, of Charles Village, playing the role of Captan Corcoran, jumps into the arms of the chorus members while rehearsing a scene for "HMS Pinafore" at Roland Park Country School's Sinex Theatre.

Young Victorian Theatre Company, the longtime summer theater specializing in Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, will start its new season in a new home on July 13 at Roland Park Country School. The troupe used to be at Bryn Maw School (and Gilman before that). The season starts with "HMS Pinafore," which is one of the big three of Gilbert and Sullivan, along with "Mikado and Pirates."

Photos by Karen Jackson