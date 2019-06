Nicole Martyn / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Baltimore Museum of Art employee Trisha Chason (center) shows (from left) Jennifer Kirk, Ane Kirk-Jadric, 12, Neva Kirk-Jadric, 8, and Ivan Jadric, all of York, PA, how to make a beating origami heart during Free Family Sunday at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The Valentine's Day event included all different kinds of heart-themed origami projects.