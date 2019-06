Dina Gharib, of Perry Hall, left, and Nina Casalena put together a salad with avocado, pomegranate seeds and more, part of a vegan meal in preparation for Thanksgiving.

Nina Casalena, left, and Dina Gharib, of Perry Hall, display a selection of items that will be part of a vegan meal on Thanksgiving meal, at Casalena's home in Baltimore.

The Vegetarian Resource Group based in Roland Park is sponsoring its annual pre-Thanksgiving Vegan Dinner at the North Baltimore Mennonite Church on Roland Avenue on Nov. 23. About 100 people come each year.

Brian Krista, Baltimore Sun Media Group