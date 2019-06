An old photo of artist Grace Turnbull captured the artist cutting the grass in the backyard of her home in Guilford with her studio and attached garage with a bell tower and stained glass window.

The Spanish inn-inspired Turnbull House, once home to artist Grace Turnbull, has an attached garage and studio with a bell tower and small stained glass window. Douglas Hamilton III and his wife Angela purchased the home that will be open for A Walking Tour of the Guilford Neighborhood through the Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage on April 28.

Photos by Karen Jackson