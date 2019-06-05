Russell Wattenberg, 43, of Charles Village, is the burly, bearded proprietor of The Book Thing, a 15-year-old, Waverly-based business that is open only on weekends, but including Christmas, Easter, Armageddon and the Rapture, if they fall on a Saturday or Sunday, according to a posted sign. At The Book Thing, little money changes hands. The premise is simple: Bring in as many books as you want and and take out as many as you want.