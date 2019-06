Ayla LaRosa, 4, of Fells Point, looks into a disco light at Spaghetti Disco, a fundraiser for Village Learning Place, at Saints Philip and James Church in Charles Village Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015.

Charles Cohen, left, of Fells Point, and Linda Lynwander, of Ridgewood, N.J., dance during Spaghetti Disco, a fundraiser for Village Learning Place, at Saints Philip and James Church in Charles Village Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015.

St. Philip and James Catholic Church hosted the annual Spaghetti Disco in Charles Village, which benifits the Village Learning Place. People came with their Afro hair and platform shoes, the disco ball and disco divas doing their Saturday Night Fever-ish moves.

Steve Ruark/for The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos