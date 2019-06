Kate Crookston, foreground, plays in the snow in Charles Village with her family behind her, on Thursday, March 5th.

Kate Crookston plays in the snow in Charles Village with her family watching just outside of the frame, on Thursday, March 5th.

Winter reminded everyone that it was still around by bringing snow the day after a good rain and warmer aie hit the area.

Noah Scialom/for The Baltimore Sun Media Group Photos