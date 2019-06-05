Skateboarders in Mayor's Christmas Parade

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Miss Yuletide and former Junior Miss Yuletide Jahna Hawes, left, 15, Junior Miss Yuletide Brooke Amick, 9, parade organizer Tom Kerr, center, and Skatepark of Baltimore president Stephanie Murdock, right, all of Hampden, pose for a photo in the parking lot near Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore on Tuesday, Nov. 24. This year's annual Hampden Mayor's Christmas parade will feature a large group of skateboarders, but with a new twist. The skateboarders will be tied to one of the giant balloons in the parade.