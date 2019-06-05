Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Skateboarders in Mayor's Christmas Parade

This year's annual Mayor's Christmas Parade, in Hamden, will feature a large group of skateboarders, but with a new twist. The skateboarders will be tied to one of the giant balloons in the parade, and need to make sure they're not lifted up, up and away.

