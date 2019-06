The Balkan Brass Band performs at the Masquerade Ball at Gallery 788.

Noah Scialom /For The Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Balkan Brass Band performs at the Masquerade Ball at Gallery 788 on Thursday.

Noah Scialom /For The Baltimore Sun Media Group

Venetian Carnival-style Masquerade Ball was held on Feb. 12 at Gallery 788 to benefit Engine Company 21. The catered event featured a silent auction and "gondola rides."

Noah Scialom/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group Photos