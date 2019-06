Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Anand Pandian, of Hampden and his son Karun Pandian, 7, on left, join a small group of birders with Alice Greely Nelson, of Hampden, a board member of Friends of Stony Run, before a bird walk Sunday in Hampden starting at the baseball field at Beech Avenue and 37th Street. Members of the group are David Nelson, center, Margaret Diamond, Shannon Dawkins Wrenn, president of the Hampden community council, and Claire Wayner of Tuxedo Park-Wyndhurst.