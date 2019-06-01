Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Victor Martinez of the Dominican Republic won Saturday night's Pro Men's Bodybuilding competition at Baltimore's first Grand Prix and Fitness Expo. The Grand Prix and Fitness Expo is the first professional bodybuilding event in Maryland. It features 58 competitors facing off against each other in variety of categories, including in physique, bodying building and bikini.
Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Duane Brickhouse of Ellicott City, MD, is glazed by Rachel Baker of Lutherville, MD, before Saturday night's Men's Physique competition at Baltimore's first Grand Prix and Fitness Expo.
