Fiona Gahaggan, left, 3, of Highlandtown, and her nanny Sarah Callaway, right, 24, of Glen Burnie, listen to Emily Crum, of Severn, read a fairy story during Fairy Tells at The Church of the Guardian Angel in Remington Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015.

Nina Amaya, right, of Idlewood, gives a balloon sculpture to Fiona Gahaggan, center, 3, of Highlandtown, as Gahaggan's nanny Sarah Callaway, left, 24, of Glen Burnie, and sister Etta look on during Fairy Tells, an interactive story time event held by the Baltimore Faerie Faire.

A network of faerie enthusiasts, known as "Faes," who perform as far away as Pa. and New York as faeries in faerie festivals come monthly to the Episcopal Church of the Guardian Angel in Remington in costume to do a family-friendly event called Faerie Tells.

Steve Ruark/for The Baltimore Sun Media Group