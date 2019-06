Steve Ruark / For The Baltimore Sun Media Group

Amy Kimball, of Campus Hills, materials manager for the Johns Hopkins Sheridan Libraries and University Museums, holds the Evergreen Museum and Library's copy of "Mr. William Shakespeare's Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies," known as the First Folio, which was published in 1623, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 in Baltimore. There are 233 known copies of the book worldwide.