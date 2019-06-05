Dance Jubilee

The fifth annual Dancing for a Cause to benefit Jubilee Arts held dance lessons on routines originating from the streets of Harlem and adapted throughout the country. One of Baltimore's dance routines is the hand dance, which was adapted from Harlem's Lindy Hop. Currently, the routines are taught at Jubilee Arts as a way to preserve and revive the legacy of the African-American arts community while also celebrating the venues where those dances were once performed on historic Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore.