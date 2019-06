A program for the Maryland Chess Association's David W. McDuffie Memorial Scholastic Chess Tournament sticks out of the purse of co-organizer Cheryl McDuffie, of Roland Park, Saturday, March 7, at the Poly/Western High School complex in Baltimore.

Cheryl McDuffie, second from left, of Roland Park, stands with Poly chess team members and coach Ken Borah, fourth from left, at the Maryland Chess Association's David W. McDuffie Memorial Scholastic Chess Tournament Saturday, March 7.

A big chess tournament was held at Poly-Western High School on Saturday for students around the region, sponsored by the Maryland Chess Association and named for the late David McDuffie, a local chess legend.

Steve Ruark / for The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos