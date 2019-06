Jack Slaughter, left, a retired Navy captain, holds a hand of his wife, Bess, 97, during his 100th birthday party Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014, at the Colonnade. The two have been married for 74 years.

Jack Slaughter, a retired Navy captain, holds an old photograph of himself, which he received as a gift during his 100th birthday party, Sunday, Jan. 19, at The Colonnade.

Capt. John Slaughter (retired) celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 19. He is still very active and lives with his wife, Bess, 97, in the same condo at the Colonnade that they have lived in for 23 years. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Slaughter is a decorated veteran and served in WWII.

Photos by Steve Ruark