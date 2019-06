Stacked stones known as cairns make up Meditation and Observation by Debra Diamond, part of Art on the Trail installations along the red trail at Robert E. Lee Park on Friday, Dec. 5.

Head Park Ranger Shannon Davis, right, and Mt. Washington resident Kurt Davis, coordinator for the Art on the Trail, stand amongst the scarf-wrapped trees which make up Howard and Mary McCoy's Sacred Grove installation at Robert E. Lee Park.

Led by a Mount Washington resident, Kurt Davis, a new program called Art on the Trail is starting Dec. 15 at Robert E. Lee Park. Artists are invited to apply to install art along a quarter-mile stretch of the Red Trail. Six local artists have joined so far and park officials are looking for more.

Brian Krista, Baltimore Sun Media Group