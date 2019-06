A.J. O'Brien, left, points out soot on a bridge under which the Ma and Pa railroad route used to run along the lower Stormy Run.

A.J. O'Brien, center in a baseball cap, points out where the Ma and Pa railroad route used to run along the lower Stormy Run while volunteers clean up in the background.

Seventeen people and one dog gathered in Wyman Park on Sunday for a two-hour tour of tracks, tunnels, charcoal burns and other evidence of the old Maryland and Pennsylvania railroad line, better known as the Ma and Pa, which ran 77.2 miles between Baltimore and York, Pa., from 1901 to 1954.

Photos by Noah Scialom