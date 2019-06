Boys' Latin Colin Chell, left, celebrates after scoring Boys' Latin's 11th and final goal against Loyola goalie Acie Newton, right, in the fourth quarter. Boys Latin defeated Loyola by score of 11 to 8 in high school lacrosse.

Boys' Latin's Austin Brown (#15), left, and Nick Gesualdi (#4), right, combine to check the ball loose from Loyola's Jack Lombado, center, in the third quarter. Boys Latin defeated Loyola by score of 11 to 8 in high school lacrosse.

Boys' Latin will be gunning for an Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship May 16 if the team beats McDonogh on May 13 in the semifinals. The Lakers, ranked No. 1 in the country in the Under Armour/Inside Lacrosse Top 25, lost in the final to Loyola last year.

Compiled by Tom Worgo