Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Baltimore, MD. June 5, 2015. Photo by Nicole Munchel. Jeremy Neville Jr. graduates Sunday from Mount St. Joseph with fellow alum and greatgrandfather John Neville, class of 1941, and his father Jeremy Neville, class of 1990. Photos of John Neville, Jeremy Neville Sr. and Jeremy Neville Jr. together prior to Mount Saint Joseph graduation. All three went from the school. Jeremy Jr. is graduating that day.