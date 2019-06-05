Eddie Dopkin's corner at West Cold Spring Lane and Schenley Road
It was always said restaurateur Eddie Dopkin had a corner on the market at West Cold Spring Lane and Schenley Road. Now, two years after his death, his legacy lives on. His son is running the family business and the corner is still vibrant— not just with Dopkin businesses, but a new clothing store, a new Indian restaurant, and, coming soon, a new eatery that will replace S'ghetti Eddie's.
