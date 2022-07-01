Maryland law enforcement agencies expand jurisdiction on I-83 and Route 295 into Baltimore City starting Friday

Three law enforcement agencies in Maryland and Baltimore City Police have entered into an agreement to provide concurrent jurisdiction over Interstate 83 and Route 295 into Baltimore City.

The Maryland State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority and Maryland Capitol Police will extend patrol responsibilities beginning at midnight Friday, according to a state police news release.

State troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack will extend criminal and traffic enforcement on I-83 to Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore. The agency was responsible for service on I-83 from the Pennsylvania line to the Baltimore County and city line.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team will provide assistance with road closures and detours, the release states.

A Baltimore police officer directs traffic at the exit of the Jones Falls Expressway at Fayette and South President streets. (Joe Soriero, Baltimore Sun)

MDTA Police will assume patrol responsibilities and conduct criminal and traffic enforcement on Route 295 within the Baltimore City limits. MDTA Police will respond to calls for service on Route 295 from Bush Street to the Baltimore County line.

The Maryland Capitol Police was also granted the same jurisdiction on both roadways. Capitol Police will respond to service upon request by MDSP or MDTA, according to the release.