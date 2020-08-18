Letter: Report for America corp member Tatyana Turner is sharing the stories of Baltimore’s Black neighborhoods and culture

Highlighting the extraordinary has been my mission since the beginning of my journalism career at 16. For several years, I wrote for my local newspaper called the Norwood News, a community bi-weekly. My editor and I were in neighborhoods every week, speaking with people sitting on park benches, or shopping at corner stores, or protesting in front of a nearby housing court. Later, I created a video series called “Bronx Extraordinary.” My show featured undercovered artists, authors and community activists who helped make the borough better. The ratings may not have been that high--but the passion to seek out those voices were there. It’s the same passion I packed with me on that Friday two months ago and plan to unleash during my time here.