Letter: Report for America corp member Stephanie García is sharing the stories of Baltimore’s Latino community

I am one of two new Report for America corps members at The Baltimore Sun. Over the coming year, I will be reporting on issues relevant to Latino communities, and I hope to bring the passion for culture that surrounded me growing up to my coverage. My Puerto Rican and Dominican roots are filled with chaos and joy. I come from a commonwealth of resistance, of multicolor sunsets, of jíbaros, and exploited sugar. Spanish is how I connect with my grandparents, who I visit every summer in Santiago, and it makes everything sweeter: the mangoes that grow in their backyard, winning at dominoes, and even the Bachata music blasting at midnight. From New York City to Orlando, Phoenix to Madrid, I have worked across cultures as a refugee caseworker, teacher and journalist.