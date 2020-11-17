A consequence of the coronavirus pandemic for these Baltimore activists? Freezers full of dead birds.

“I think I could have probably found another way, through bird rescues or something like that, where they have deceased birds. But I don’t know if I’d be able to get them as quickly. They might have been frozen carcasses,” Castiglione said. “Short of me buying a bird and sacrificing it myself, which is, you know, unethical, of course, I don’t think I would have been able to do the same rigor of research if it wasn’t for Lights Out Baltimore. I think I can say that unequivocally.”