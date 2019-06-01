Ravens, residents help build playground

Baltimore Sun photo by Gabe Dinsmoor
Remington Stone, 34, from Reservoir Hill, shovels concrete into holes for the new playground. More than 300 volunteers from the Baltimore Ravens, the Reservoir Hill Improvement Center and Baltimore Housing, organizers from KaBOOM! and residents of the local community joined together to build a brand new playground in just one day. The new playground's design is based off of children's drawings of their idea of a fantasy playground. Before this playground was built today, there was no playground in walking distance for the children living in Reservoir Hill. This new playground will provide 1,200 children in the neighborhood with a safe place to play.
Baltimore Sun photo by Gabe Dinsmoor
Ameen Sneed, 4, and Antwone Sneed, 5, relax by the youth activities tent as the playground is built.
The Ravens along with a national nonprofit and local community residents built a new playground and butterfly garden at German Park, Reservoir Hill in an effort to renew a sense of community for the long-troubled neighborhood.