Ravens, residents help build playground

Baltimore Sun photo by Gabe Dinsmoor

Remington Stone, 34, from Reservoir Hill, shovels concrete into holes for the new playground. More than 300 volunteers from the Baltimore Ravens, the Reservoir Hill Improvement Center and Baltimore Housing, organizers from KaBOOM! and residents of the local community joined together to build a brand new playground in just one day. The new playground's design is based off of children's drawings of their idea of a fantasy playground. Before this playground was built today, there was no playground in walking distance for the children living in Reservoir Hill. This new playground will provide 1,200 children in the neighborhood with a safe place to play.