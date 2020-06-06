Youth leaders stand on the front lines of Baltimore protest

Then Mackey said he witnessed a moment that showed him the officers wanted to be part of the community. They kneeled with him. Mackey, a Baltimore man who hurled bricks at officers in the 2015 unrest, bowed his head and laid one hand on each of the officer’s shoulders, in an almost prayerful embrace. He whispered in their ears: “I thank you for your service. I love you as a man. Now that you have knelt with me, can you walk with me?”