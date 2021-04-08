Skateboard art auction for Jake's Skate Park | PHOTOS

In 2011, the life of 5-year-old Jake Owen was tragically cut short when his family's car was hit from behind by another driver. To honor his legacy, and ensure that construction on the skatepark named for him is completed according to plan, Federal Hill resident Cindy Conklin collaborated with the Waterfront Partnership to organize a fundraising auction. She reached out to a number of artists from Baltimore and around the country, and ended up with more than 50 custom painted skateboard decks. There are all kinds of different decks; 2 painted by one of Jake's close childhood friends, Reid, an electronic triptych from California-based artist AJ Pyatak, and there's even an autographed board from John Waters. The auction begins Thursday, April 8th: biddingowl.com/WaterfrontPartnership
"In Memory of Jake Owen" is painted on a skateboard deck
"Two Heads are Better Than One" and "A Perfect Day at the Yard" by Reid Glaros
"Disjointed Flight" by Michelle Modell
Cindy Conklin displays some of the painted skateboard decks
Skateboard decks featuring images of Godzilla and King Kong by Will Brown (IG: @artistwillbrown)
"Give Me Some Sugar" by Lauren Preller
A skateboard deck signed by John Waters and one called "Poe" by Jim Macko
"Gnarly" by Kate Norris
"Charm City Treats" by Dena Jones (IG: @chadenamade)
Cindy Conklin sits in her living room with painted skateboard decks
Cindy Conklin displays some of the skateboard decks
"The Web of Memory" by AJ Pyatak (IG: @gannon5000)
Cindy Conklin displays some of the skateboard decks
"Nothing Bugs Me" painted by Wrae Wene
Cindy Conklin displays some of the skateboard decks
Cindy Conklin and her husband, Bob Merbler, display some of the skateboard decks up for auction
