Screen painting at the B&O Railroad Museum | PHOTOS

Jessica Kilgore and her daughter Aurora, 3, watch as her other daughter Samantha, 5, works on a screen painting Saturday. The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Ulysses Muñoz
By
May 29, 2021
The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21.
(Ulysses Muñoz)
Juliana Baikauskas, 4, works on a screen painting on Saturday. The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Isabella Baikauskas, 10, works with artist Michael Seipp on a screen painting Saturday. The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Sophia, 1, and Sam, 2, rock back and forth in rocking chairs on Saturday. The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Jessica Kilgore and her daughter Aurora, 3, watch as her other daughter Samantha, 5, works on a screen painting Saturday. The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Jessica Kilgore helps her daughter Samantha, 5, with her screen painting Saturday. The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Artist Paul Dorr works on a screen painting during a demonstration on Saturday. The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Artist Paul Dorr speaks about his painting following a demonstration on Saturday. The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Artist Paul Dorr speaks about his painting following a demonstration on Saturday. The Painted Screen Society of Baltimore displays a variety of painted screen works at the Roundhouse of the B&O Railroad Museum. 05.29.21. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
