Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Donnell Harrell, left, talks with Julian Paul of the Center for Urban Families in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. about the services offered by CFUF to strengthen urban communities by helping fathers and families achieve stability and economic success. Paul was part of a group of about 35 staff and members of CFUF participating in the kickoff for the All in for Opportunity summer outreach campaign to recruit residents to enroll in workforce development and fatherhood programs.