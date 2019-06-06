Four top executives resign at UMMS amid controversy over board member contracts

Four top executives at the University of Maryland Medical System have resigned amid investigations into accusations of self-dealing among the hospital network’s board members, the system announced Thursday.

Those resigning are Megan Arthur, the system’s primary lawyer; Jerry Wollman, the chief administrative officer; Christine Bachrach, the system’s chief compliance officer, and Keith Persinger, the chief performance improvement officer.

Kristin Jones Bryce, a former top aide to late House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch, was named the hospital network’s new chief of staff. The staffing changes are effective June 21.

“My goal is to create long-term, sustainable change that enhances our core mission of effectively serving the health care needs of the people of Maryland,” acting CEO John W. Ashworth III said in a statement. “I am grateful to each of these individuals for their contribution and tenured service to the organization. I am keenly focused on building a strong foundation for the future for our patients and team members.”

The four executives could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment. Ashworth did not release information about what severance they would receive.

The resignations come as Nygren Consulting of Santa Barbara, Calif., works to finish its examination of deals worth millions of dollars that led UMMS CEO Robert Chrencik and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign from their jobs.

The consulting firm was hired in April by the UMMS board of directors to document, review and determine “the legality” of the contracts awarded to board members, including the $500,000 UMMS paid Pugh for 100,000 of her self-published “Healthy Holly” books. The system’s payments to Pugh are the subject of criminal investigations by the FBI and Maryland State Prosecutor.

The Nygren firm was charged with evaluating the medical system’s policies and procedures related to conflicts of interest and contracting. It is to deliver recommendations on improvements UMMS can make to how the board governs the 13-hospital system that generates $4.4 billion in annual revenue.

The UMMS board and executives oversee and guide policy for all of the hospitals, though each has its own executive staff and board that direct day-to-day operations. The resignations mean that the university medical system — one of Maryland’s largest private employers and the source of health care for millions of people across the state and region — will be led by an almost entirely new team.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' scandal: a timeline »

A new law pushed by General Assembly leaders and Gov. Larry Hogan requires all of the system’s board members to step down by the end of the year, to be reappointed or replaced by the governor. Hogan has said he is not inclined to replace many, if any, of the current board members.

Last month, Ashworth traveled to Annapolis and pledged to make “significant changes” to senior staff. UMMS officials have been facing intense criticism since The Baltimore Sun reported in March that a third of the 30-member board had received contracts from the medical system they were charged with overseeing. Officials have acknowledged that some were no-bid deals, but have provided few details.

More: Given UMMS profits, critics ask why it's seeking to raise rates at flagship hospital »

In meetings with Hogan and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, Ashworth said the hospital network needs to undergo a “cultural shift” away from an environment in which board members won contracts for their private companies.

Ashworth said last month the Nygren report had “not been completed” and that he’d asked the company to be “much more precise and give us much more detail” than what was in an initial report. He said the firm was expected to submit a final report in June.

Last week, the hospital network adopted a new conflict-of-interest policy that bars it from granting sole-source contracts to board members or their businesses, and precludes it from having any business with certain board leaders.