Two shot in Baltimore on Saturday, police say

Two people were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore on Saturday, police said.

An unidentified 16-year-old male was found shot in a lower extremity in the 1500 block of Ward Court in the Gay Street neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.

Eastern District patrol officers responded at about 12:59 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the neighborhood and observed the victim suffering from what appeared to be non life-threatening wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Eastern District Shooting detectives later responded to the scene and took over control of the investigation. Police urge anyone with information to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

About five hours later, at 6:01 p.m., patrol officers from the Central District responded to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim and found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was listed in stable condition.

Police said in a statement that they had not located a crime scene for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 410-396-2411.

To file an anonymous report on any shooting, use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.