Tractor trailer crash injures two, closes portion of I-95, MDTA officials say

A crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles injured two people and closed portions of I-95 near exit 50 Wednesday afternoon.

The tractor trailer was heading southbound just after 1 p.m. when it struck a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of the road, said Maryland Transportation Authority police spokesman Edward Bartlinski. The truck then hit a second car before catching fire, he said.

Two people in the car were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Bartlinkski said.

Officials with Maryland Transportation Authority said two southbound lanes on I-95 had re-opened to traffic around 2 p.m., about an hour after the crash was reported. One northbound lane remained closed, Bartlinkski said.

Officials recommended motorists take I-695 as an alternate route.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed