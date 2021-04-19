Gov. Hogan: State moving thousands of workers to downtown Baltimore office spaces

About 3,300 Maryland state workers will relocate to leased office space in downtown Baltimore under a plan to relocate a dozen state agencies announced Monday by Gov. Larry Hogan.
Hogan framed the move as “a shot in the arm” for the economy of downtown Baltimore, where vacancies in office buildings have been on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic and the departures in recent years of several corporations from the city’s traditional commercial core. The influx of state workers to downtown will help prop up local restaurants and keep the area vibrant, the Republican governor said.
Most of the workers already are located in Baltimore but will shift from elsewhere in the city to newly leased commercial office space under the plan, which Hogan said will cost the state about $50 million. The state just launched the formal process of hunting for office space and hasn’t begun selecting the particular buildings or negotiating leases.
Among the agencies on the move are about 1,200 employees from the Maryland Department of Health, which is currently based at State Center, a complex of aging state office buildings less than a mile northwest of downtown.
State Center’s future has been the subject of ongoing debate for years, including ongoing lawsuits over extensive redevelopment plans hatched under Gov. Martin O’Malley that Hogan later decided to pull out of.