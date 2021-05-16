Recap of the Preakness Stakes 2021

Just catching up on the Preakness Stakes 2021? Let us fill you in on everything you missed about the Saturday’s upset.
Who won?
In the final stretch, 11-1 shot Rombauer galloped past all the favorites to win the race. Midnight Bourbon finished second, while Kentucky Derby winner and talk-of-the-town Medina Spirit finished third.
Who else won?
Here are the full race-by-race results from 2021 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course.
What happens next?
The Belmont Stakes, the third jewel of the Triple Crown, will be June 5.
Rombauer’s win means there will be no Triple Crown winner, but it also makes things a little less complicated. Medina Spirit’s superstar trainer, Bob Baffert, is still waiting on the results of a split sample test that could overturn the colt’s Derby victory. The controversy over that test has been the main storyline of this year’s race.
Were there spectators at Pimlico?
In contrast to last year’s Preakness, which was rescheduled for October because of the pandemic, members of the public were allowed to buy tickets to this year’s races. However, attendance was limited, capped at just about 10,000 people.
What were people wearing?
This year’s Preakness fashion included face masks gone glam and bold, joyful colors on men and women alike. And of course, amazing hats are practically a requirement for the sartorial-minded.
Did InfieldFest happen?
Yes, but it was called Preakness Live, and participants were cordoned off in dystopian-looking pods. Still, that didn’t prevent concertgoers from having a good time while rocking out to music by 2 Chainz and D-Nice.
Who skipped the Preakness?
Baffert, who is also the trainer for Concert Tour, another Preakness entry, skipped the day’s races, saying he didn’t want to be a distraction. No matter what, the controversy over Medina Spirit has cast a long shadow on racing’s most recognizable figure.
Another no-show was Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, whose DJ was recently charged with murder. Harlow had been set to perform at Preakness Live, the rebranded version of the InfieldFest. Event reps said in a statement that Harlow was no longer able to perform “due to personal reasons.”
Did any celebrities come?
As usual, plenty of local government leaders came out. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan mingled with VIPs in the two-story 1/ST “Chalet.” Also present was Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who grew up in the nearby Park Heights neighborhood.
And every Preakness, no matter how limited the attendance, needs a C-list celebrity guest. This year it was Tyler Cameron, a star of so-called “Bachelor Nation” after a stint on the reality dating show “The Bachelorette.”
News junkies were excited to see MSNBC analyst Steve Kornacki in his trademark khakis, explaining how betting trends affected the odds of each race.
Also in attendance: Ravens players like the eternally dapper Marlon Humphrey, who wore a violet double-breasted suit and a cowboy hat.