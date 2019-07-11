New leak reported near giant hole in downtown Baltimore as crews ready for more heavy rain

Crews were dealing with a new underground water leak near a giant hole in the road in downtown Baltimore on Thursday as they readied for an expected surge of rainwater threatening to set back repairs.
CSX crews noticed water dripping overnight in a tunnel that runs beneath Howard Street, alongside the collapsed road, and discovered a broken main about two blocks north of the sinkhole, near Howard and Baltimore streets.
Department of Public Works spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said crews would be repairing that main Thursday. He said it’s “not necessarily” related to the 12-inch water main break that occurred Monday, washing out an area beneath Howard Street and sending water coursing through the rail tunnel, causing a train to derail and flooding areas around M&T Bank Stadium.
The latest break is not affecting water service or rail tunnel traffic, Raymond said.
“We just want to make sure that we’re getting ahead of any other disruptions," he said. “We’re just able to spot, locate, and fix a leak before it becomes a bigger problem.”
A flash flood watch is in effect around Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, with as much as 2 inches of rainfall possible within a few hours. Overnight, crews installed a bypass system and pumps and continued to fill the hole at Howard and Pratt streets ahead of the expected storms.
“It’s very important that we keep this area from flooding when those rains come," Raymond said.
While work is ongoing, several blocks of Howard and Pratt streets remain closed, and all traffic on northbound Interstate 395 is being diverted into Conway Street. Light Rail service is suspended between Camden Station and North Avenue, with a free shuttle service running between the stations, the Maryland Transit Administration said.
City officials said there is still no estimate for when the work will be completed, with crews waiting until Thursday’s rain passes before tackling repairs to a 36-inch stormwater drain that was also damaged Monday.
“We’re very well aware that over the next couple of weekends that there are some very high-profile events in Baltimore,” Raymond said. “We desperately want to provide whatever relief we can to traffic, but safety is going to be of paramount importance. We’re not going to rush into areas where repairs are dangerous or wouldn’t be able to be done fully.”
This article will be updated.