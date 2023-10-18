Male shot in Sandtown-Winchester on Tuesday night is in critical condition, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An unidentified male was shot late Tuesday night in Sandtown-Winchester in West Baltimore and is in critical condition, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

At approximately 10:42 p.m., Western District officers responded to the 1500 block of North Stricker Street to investigate a request for police by medics, police said.

Advertisement

Officers arrived and observed an unconscious male being treated by medics. They were advised that he was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, the release said. Medics transported the victim to a hospital where he was receiving treatment for his injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting took place around the corner in the 1500 block of School Street, police said.

Advertisement

[ Woman killed early Tuesday in Northwest Baltimore; two others shot in separate shooting, police say ]

Western District, shooting detectives responded, and homicide detectives were notified due to what they called the critical condition of the victim.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.