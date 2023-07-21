Teenagers wounded in triple shooting Thursday night in Winchester neighborhood, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Three male teenagers were wounded in a shooting in the Winchester neighborhood, Baltimore Police said in a news release shortly before midnight Thursday.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., Western District officers responded to the 2800 block of Riggs Avenue in Southwest Baltimore to investigate a ShotSpotter alert, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a male youth suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and upon canvassing the immediate area, they located two more male youths suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the news release. Their ages ranged from 15 to 16.

Police respond to a crime scene in the 2800 block of Riggs Avenue in the Winchester neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday night. (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun)

Medics transported all three victims to area hospitals to receive treatment for their wounds, police said.

Western District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.