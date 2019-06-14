No bond for security guard charged with raping woman and impersonating a police officer

The man charged with impersonating a police officer and raping a woman was denied bail by a judge Friday afternoon.

Richard S. Barnes, a guard at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, appeared via video screen for a bail review hearing. The hearing was originally scheduled for yesterday but was postponed when Barnes said he wanted a private attorney. But on Friday he was represented by a public defender.

The attorney argued that Barnes should be released on a bond because he’s held a steady job and marriage for nearly 20 years. Maryland cou

Judge Joyce Baylor-Thompson denied the request. The judge said she found the charges against Barnes “very troubling” and said he posed a threat to the victim and community.

The 50-year-old Baltimore man faces eight charges: First and second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sexual contact offense, assault in the first and second-degree, impersonating a police officer and perverted practice.

Charges against Barnes were announced Tuesday by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison Police. The woman told police she believed a police officer raped her, so the department pulled 115 patrol cars off the streets to search for evidence.

Charging documents said the 29-year-old woman was ordered into Barnes’ car outside the Charles Village Pub just after 10 p.m. on June 1. The woman said he was dressed in a blue police uniform.

Barnes then drove the victim, who was riding in the front seat, to an unidentified location. Then, he forced the victim to have sex with him, changed his clothes and then took her back to the 3100 block of St. Paul St.

Police were able to determine through surveillance video that the victim was ordered out of the car in the 2700 block of Lovegrove St., near St. Paul Street. That same video led detectives to track and identify MVA records and photographs for a Honda Crosstour with a missing rear brake light.

Officers then began surveying Barnes and saw him outside Shock Trauma driving the same vehicle. The victim identified Barnes in a photo array as the suspect.

The charging document also says that shortly before Barnes raped the woman, she was sexually assaulted by a Lyft driver. The driver has not been charged and a spokeswoman with the state’s attorney’s office said the office “cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

The Baltimore Sun does not name victims of alleged sexual assault. The Sun is not naming the Lyft driver because he has not been criminally charged.

Barnes has also previously been charged and convicted of impersonating a police officer in Baltimore County in 1995.

