Window shattered at Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Library after renovation

Just a few months after undergoing renovations, a front window was smashed Thursday afternoon at the main Enoch Pratt Free Library.

Meghan McCorkell, a spokeswoman for the library, confirmed that someone threw an object and shattered the glass in a front window at the library at 400 Cathedral St. Renovations began in 2016 to improve the library’s infrastructure. Part of those renovations included new front windows.

McCorkell said the window that was shattered had been in place for only three or four months.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s a beautiful building that’s utilized and open to absolutely everyone,” McCorkell said about the damage.

The library’s security team reviewed security footage and was able to identify the person who damaged the windows, McCorkell said. They are working with the Baltimore Police Department to determine whether charges should be pressed.

It’s not clear what the cost of the damage is or how long it will take to repair the window, which is boarded up.

