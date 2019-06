Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

A bullet fragment marked for evidence, found by investigators on a manhole cover in the sidewalk on W. Franklin St., near the parking lot north of the Select Lounge where gunfire erupted Sunday morning. Two Baltimore City police officers were shot, one fatally, outside the Select Lounge in the 400 block of N. Paca Street, where they were called to break up fights outside the club. One civilian, among the six people in all who were shot, was also killed.