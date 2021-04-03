xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Safe Streets Belair-Edison youth-led peace march | PHOTOS

Members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison held a youth-led community march through the street on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson.
Safe Streets Belair-Edison youth-led peace march | PHOTOS

Ulysses Muñoz
By
Apr 03, 2021
Steven Harris and his 11-year-old daughter Gabrielle Roane walk with other members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison during a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson.
Steven Harris and his 11-year-old daughter Gabrielle Roane walk with other members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison during a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Steven Harris walks with other members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison during a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson.
Steven Harris walks with other members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison during a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Dante Johnson, director of Safe Streets Belair-Edison, marches with other members of the group on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, he said.
Dante Johnson, director of Safe Streets Belair-Edison, marches with other members of the group on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, he said. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Derrell Alston and Lamont Holt raise their fists as they walk with other members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison during a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson.
Derrell Alston and Lamont Holt raise their fists as they walk with other members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison during a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, Paris Carter, James Mable, Davon Mable, Branden Garrison and Lamont Holt stand together after a youth-led community march with Safe Streets Belair-Edison on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson.
From left, Paris Carter, James Mable, Davon Mable, Branden Garrison and Lamont Holt stand together after a youth-led community march with Safe Streets Belair-Edison on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
