(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore City Maryland Safe Streets Belair-Edison youth-led peace march | PHOTOS By Ulysses Muñoz Apr 03, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison held a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. According to site director Dante Johnson, the neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December of last year. (Ulysses Muñoz) Safe Streets Belair-Edison march Members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison held a youth-led community march through the street on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Safe Streets Belair-Edison march Members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison held a youth-led community march through the street on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Safe Streets Belair-Edison march Steven Harris and his 11-year-old daughter Gabrielle Roane walk with other members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison during a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Safe Streets Belair-Edison march Steven Harris walks with other members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison during a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Safe Streets Belair-Edison march Dante Johnson, director of Safe Streets Belair-Edison, marches with other members of the group on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, he said. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Safe Streets Belair-Edison march Derrell Alston and Lamont Holt raise their fists as they walk with other members of Safe Streets Belair-Edison during a youth-led community march on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Safe Streets Belair-Edison march From left, Paris Carter, James Mable, Davon Mable, Branden Garrison and Lamont Holt stand together after a youth-led community march with Safe Streets Belair-Edison on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The neighborhood hasn't had a shooting or homicide since December 2020, according to site director Dante Johnson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement