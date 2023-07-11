Tamika Linbrith, right, mother of Kylis Fagbemi, speaks during vigil about her son, one of the two victims killed in the mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes.

Tamika Linbrith, right, mother of Kylis Fagbemi, speaks during vigil about her son, one of the two victims killed in the mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Vigil held for Brooklyn Homes shooting victim, Kylis Fagbemi | PHOTOS

A vigil was held to remember the life of Kylis Fagbemi, one of the two victims killed in the mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes.

Ashley Garner, left, says final goodbye to boy friend Kylis Fagbemi as she release a wishing lantern during vigil.

Ashley Garner says final goodbye to boy friend Kylis Fagbemi as she release a wishing lantern during vigil.

Da’Quane Franklin embraces Tamika Linbrith, after speaking about his friend and her son Kylis during vigil.

Dee Bea, a friend of Kylis, lights candles at vigil.

A friend of Kylis gestures after lighting candles for his friend.

Crowd gathered for vigil for Kylis Fagbemi, one of the two victims killed in the mass shooting in Brooklyn, as Baltimore City Police look on.

Crowd gathered for vigil for Kylis Fagbemi, one of the two victims killed in the mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes.

Tamika Linbrith, center, mother of Kylis Fagbemi, release lanterns for her son, one of the two victims killed in the mass shooting in Brooklyn, and friend Ty Hammond light Wishing Lights in memory of Kylis during vigil.

Tamika Linbrith is comforted by friend Khrystyna Kelly, of “Women of Mayhem” social club.

Tamika Linbrith, right, mother of Kylis Fagbemi, one of the two victims killed in the mass shooting in Brooklyn, and friend Ty Hammond light Wishing Lights in memory of Kylie during vigil.

