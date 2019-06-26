Three Baltimore pools remain closed because of maintenance problems

As temperatures climb into the 90s this week, three Baltimore City pools are still unavailable to residents looking to cool down.

Most city pools opened full-time Saturday, but the Greater Model, City Springs and Central Rosemont pools remain closed because of maintenance problems.

The Greater Model Pool in the Poppleton neighborhood fell victim to the water main break that left residents of nearby public housing complex Poe Homes without regular water access for the better part of this week, said Whitney Brown, spokeswoman for the city’s recreation and parks department.

Water pressure is returning to normal at Poe Homes, but filling and operating the pool requires even greater water pressure, Brown said, so recreation and parks is working with the city’s Department of Public Works, which has been repairing the faulty water main.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun A young resident carries bottled water from FEMA to Poe Homes in West Baltimore. The complex was without regular water access for the better part of a week. A young resident carries bottled water from FEMA to Poe Homes in West Baltimore. The complex was without regular water access for the better part of a week. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

At the City Springs Pool near Washington Hill, electrical trouble that blew a motor out caused the problems, Brown said.

Recreation and parks officials met with Baltimore Gas and Electric on Wednesday, Brown added, and they’re aiming to have the motor replaced by Friday. Once that happens the pool must be inspected, so the goal is to have City Springs back open within a week, Brown said.

At the Central Rosemont Pool near Bridgeview-Greenlawn, a leaking valve needed replacing, Brown said. As a result, that pool needed to be drained and reinspected, so officials are hoping to open that pool up within a week as well.

The Patterson Park Pool had been open since May, but over the weekend a drain cover broke, forcing officials to drain the pool, replace the cover and refill the pool, Brown said. It reopened Wednesday.

Recreation and parks officials also hope to reopen the Harford/Lanvale Pool in mid-July, Brown said. It has been closed for several years and has been undergoing renovations since last fall.