Baltimore police officer to be charged with second-degree assault and false imprisonment

Sgt. Ethan Newberg, 49, a 24-year veteran with the Baltimore Police Department, is being arrested and charged with second-degree assault and false imprisonment after Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Thursday night that he wrongfully arrested a man who was only commenting on the officer’s arrest tactics while doing a warrant check on the 2300 block of Ashton St.

Harrison said Newberg told the department that he was in the middle of running a warrant check when a second person “verbally challenged and became combative and aggressive.”

Harrison said body camera footage shows otherwise, as he said it shows the second man talking to Newberg and then “walking calmly away after offering his opinion that Sgt. Newberg should have not placed the suspect on a wet sidewalk.”

Newberg chased after the man and grabbed him, Harrison said. A second officer tackled the man and placed him in handcuffs, Harrison said. Harrison said he saw nothing to suggest that Newberg was provoked by the second man, justifying the second degree assault and false imprisonment charges.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young issued a statement saying: "I fully support the actions taken by Commissioner Michael S. Harrison. An essential part of police reform in Baltimore involves restoring the trust between the community and members of the police department. In my view, the actions taken by the officer in question are unbecoming of someone in law enforcement and will not be tolerated.”

Young said he has long championed police reform and that the city is committed to reforming our police department “and I will accept nothing short of that goal."

