After losses in Tuesday’s special primary, Maryland House of Delegates Majority Whip Talmadge Branch and University of Baltimore law professor F. Michael Higginbotham won’t compete in April for the 7th Congressional District nomination.
Branch is listed by the state Board of Elections as among those who have withdrawn from the April 28 primary in which Baltimore-area voters will choose nominees for a full, two-year term representing the seat long held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Higginbotham has also decided to withdraw, said Chris Gowen, his campaign manager.
Neither of the two Democrats finished among the leaders in Tuesday’s primary, won by Democratic former U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Baltimore County Republican Central committee member Kimberly Klacik.
That primary was for candidates seeking to complete the balance of the two-year term of Cummings, who died last October.
The April 28 primary is for a separate, two-year term beginning in January 2021.