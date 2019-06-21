Poe Homes public housing complex in West Baltimore still without water after Monday main break

The Poe Homes public housing complex in West Baltimore remains without regular water access roughly five days after a water main break in the Poppleton neighborhood after another break was discovered.

The city’s Department of Public Works has above-ground piping in place, bypassing the broken pipes underground, to provide limited water access, said department spokesman Jeff Raymond. But issues with water volume and pressure have made bypass piping less effective.

The department had said access was likely to be restored Thursday.

“We’ve got a combination of mains and valves that we have to work with that are showing problems,” he said. “We’re dealing with water mains that are subject to breaking, so that’s a factor.”

The department wrote about the issues in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

The break in West Baltimore forced the department to shut down a large 20-inch water main, the post read, leaving about 1,000 water services without water.

“Water service was restored to the majority of services by Wednesday night,” the post read. “But DPW found out since then that at least one valve, controlling water flow to Poe Homes, broke in the closed position after the water main break had been repaired.”

“This is a complex situation,” the post stated,” and repairs have not been easy. A 6-inch main broke overnight as we were attempting to replace a valve.”

While the issues continue, the city’s housing authority and DPW are providing bottled water to Poe Homes residents, as is The University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Community Engagement Center. The university’s fitness facility is offering free showers until 6 p.m. Friday.