Baltimore investing $100M to ‘revitalize’ 17 acres of Park Heights; city presents NHP Foundation as developer

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Wednesday announced that NHP Foundation, Inc., a national real estate nonprofit, will develop a 17-acre site in the Northwest Baltimore neighborhood of Park Heights.
The site will include a $100 million investment to build 210 multi-family, multi-income housing units as well as 78 single-family, detached homes. NFP was awarded the contract after a competitive request for proposal process.
“In Baltimore, we are advancing a community development platform that is committed to increasing equity throughout Baltimore City neighborhoods,” Young said. “Revitalization touches all parts of Baltimore.”
Young said an impact study estimated the project will generate $47 million in labor income, $130 million in economic output and 840 jobs for city residents, of which 360 jobs will be related to construction and redevelopment.
NHP is a 30-year-old company with a portfolio that includes affordable and senior living projects across the country including two in Baltimore and several more across the state and in Washington, D.C.
Stephen M. Green, NHP chief operating officer, said, “we are thrilled to be here on another project. It is an area that has been dis-invested and we look forward to bringing a large investment.”
Green said minorities and women will make up more than 35 % of employees involved in the project.
Next year, the company will begin applying for state and local funding resources to build the project, Green said. NHP will apply for state subsidies through a low-income housing tax credit program, among several other financing tools, he said.
The project is anticipated to start construction in 2021 and finish three to five years later.
Beginning next week, the developer will work with the city on refurbishing the land for interim use with urban gardens, a bee keeper space, a tree farm, recreation fields and open space.
City Council President Brandon Scott said he was happy to see the project come to fruition in an area where he played as a child. The development would replace the streets where, he said, “I saw negative things happening — people dying, shooting drugs, bodies being left in vacant housing. I see it coming full circle today.”
Park Heights was a bustling “streetcar suburb” with middle-class neighborhoods that began a decline in 1960s. The median household income is $7,000 lower than the rest of the city and vacant buildings have dominated the landscape. The neighborhood borders the Pimlico Race Course, home of the annual Preakness Stakes horse race.
“It is a beautiful day in Park Heights,” said Tiffany Royster, chair to Park Heights Renaissance, a nonprofit formed in 2007 to rehabilitate the neighborhood. “We’re ecstatic about this announcement for the momentum it represents for moving Park Heights master plan forward and positively impacting the lives of people and the neighborhood.”
