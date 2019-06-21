Baltimore Police make two arrests in separate shooting incidents

Baltimore Police arrested two people in separate shooting incidents this week, the department announced Friday.

A 21-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old in the Frankford neighborhood, police said.

Drashawn Alexander, of the 5000 block of Truesdale Ave., was charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, handgun possession, use of firearm and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held on no bail and is being represented by a public defender, according to court records.

Police say Alexander shot a 17-year-old in the shoulder on June 18 in the 5300 block of Sinclair Lane. The teen was transported to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Earlier this week police also arrested 26-year-old Dwayne Thornton for a June 17 shooting in the Lexington neighborhood in West Baltimore.

Thornton, of the 1900 block of Penrose Ave., was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, and several gun-related charges. He is being held on no bail and did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Police said Thornton shot a 35-year-old man in the arm and neck in an alley in the 300 block of North Monroe St.

