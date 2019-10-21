Dr. Stephen A. Hirsch, a retired Baltimore psychiatrist who enjoyed the theater and sports, died Sept. 26 of complications from a stroke at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The Otterbein resident was 88.
Stephen Alan Hirsch, the son of Louis Hirsch, an attorney, and his wife, Beatrice Hirsch, an administrative assistant, was born and raised in Brooklyn New York.
A 1948 graduate of Erasmus High School, Dr. Hirsch earned a bachelor’s degree in 1953 from Syracuse University, and in 1957 he obtained his medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center at Syracuse.
Dr. Hirsch completed an internship at the State University of New York Health Center in Brooklyn, and his residency in psychiatry at what is now Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
In 1964, he established his psychiatric practice in the Medical Arts Building on West Read Street in the city’s Mount Vernon neighborhood and later moved to the Latrobe Building. At the time of his retirement in 2014, he was practicing in an office on South Charles Street near the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Hotel.
Dr. Hirsch was an inveterate theatergoer and enjoyed following the Baltimore Colts, Orioles, Ravens and Johns Hopkins University lacrosse.
His wife of 27 years, the former Mary Rait, died in 2012.
A celebration-of-life gathering is private.
Dr. Hirsch is survived by his son, L. Jonathan Hirsch of Mount Washington; three daughters, Pamela Zyck of Lacey, Washington, Gwen Hirsch of Athens, Georgia, and Billie Cary of Portland, Maine; and three grandchildren. An earlier marriage to the former Marion Goldstein ended in divorce.